Missouri Show Features Full Hearts, Big Wins

MRDA re-elected President Scott Mitchell (left) and MRDA past president John Cleek Jr. (right).

The Heartland of America Regional RTO Trade Show & Seminar was held in early October; more than 90 rental dealers and over 50 vendors attended the three-day event, held at the Lodge of Four Seasons Resort in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Bass-fishing and golf tournaments launched the event’s “heart-y” itinerary. Despite following a 1,500+-boat bass tournament just days before, five boats entered and four received trophies: Dan Cole and Steve Braning – both retired from National RTO – earned 1st place, with Cole hooking the biggest bass at a whopping 2.06 lbs.

MRDA Executive Director Ken Steiner kicks off the next part of the Heartland of America Regional RTO Trade Show & Seminar.

The golf tournament was par-pular, too, with six teams competing – and getting caught out in a downpour. Soaked but successful, the top three teams took trophies, with first place going to Mark Blanchat of Captive Management Services, Rick Rineberg of Rental City Inc., Tim Scoles of ALMO Corporation Inc., and James Selby of C&L Supply Inc.

Exhibitor sales to date from the show total about $875,000. Crosley Corporation provided a product training on new Crosley laundry and Crosley Pro laundry products, while Technical Pro Inc. gave a training on stereo and sound systems, including its top-seller Bluetooth TV Stand Fireplace.

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own Owner Mike Tissot dives into business practices through his education sessions.

Keynote speaker Mike Tissot – Owner of APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own – gave two talks: Why Would Anyone Want to Work for You? and RTO Triage – an interactive presentation that got managers thinking about how prepared they really are in the areas of business model, collections, marketing, sales, and staffing.

“Mike was engaging as ever, and it spelled out for managers what they should be focused in on to succeed,” said Scott Mitchell, Owner of All American Rental Inc. and President of Missouri Rental Dealers Association [MRDA]. “Everyone who attended this presentation took away lots of practical, useful information and ideas back home to their stores.”

Finally, MRDA held its Board and Officer elections: Mitchell will serve as MRDA President; Aaron Windsor of National TV Sales & Rental will be Vice President; and Mary Humphrey of Transformation Investments LLC, dba Rent It 2 Own It will act as the Board Secretary-Treasurer.

Look through the complete album here.