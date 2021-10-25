In Remembrance: Dan Chaudoir of Central File Marketing

Daniel Roderick Chaudoir, 65, of Grafton, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2021. Dan was the former President, CEO, and Sole Owner of APRO Associate Member Central File Marketing.

Dan Chaudoir began his rent-to-own career in 1979, and became interested in improving direct mail marketing for the industry. Unimpressed with general mass mailings that were ineffective at converting customers, Dan launched his own RTO marketing company, Central File Marketing.

Dan recruited fellow rent-to-own veterans Al Benson and Paul Gibbons to join his team at Central File. Using their extensive experience and industry expertise, they began developing and deploying successful direct mail marketing campaigns. Together, they built Central File into a team of graphic designers, IT specialists, and marketing authorities executing plans that produce high customer-conversion and retention rates.

“Dan and I worked together before Central File, as part of a ColorTyme franchise,” recalls Benson, Central File’s Vice President of Sales who worked with Dan for more than 20 years. “When I joined him at Central File in the early 2000s, he kind of took a backseat. I think a lot of industry folks thought I took over the business, but he just didn’t mind being in the background.” Dan finally sold the company in November 2017.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jodi; his children Katrina Worthan (Dave Brill), Andrea Marie Hagan (Timothy), Daniel R. Chaudoir, Jr. (Lauren), Andrea Lynn Brunette (Eric), and Matt Michalski, as well as two grandchildren; his brother, Tom Chaudoir, and sister, Dinah Federer (Don); his cousin Ann Daniel (Paul), and niece, MaryMargaret Daniel; his beloved dog, Windy; and many other relatives, friends, and colleagues.

Condolences may be sent to Central File Marketing via al@centralfileinc.com. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Dan’s honor, please donate to either Shriner’s Hospitals or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.