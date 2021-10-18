Collections Manager Shoutout: Great Rooms’ Jamie Cooper

Kudos to Jamie Cooper of APRO member Great Rooms Pasco LLC, dba Great Rooms. Cooper was honored as the Tampa, Florida-based company’s Collections Manager of the Year for 2020, and is apparently on her way to earning the title again for 2021!

“Jamie has been named Collections Manager of the month seven times so far this year,” says Great Rooms Pasco’s Owner, Frank Rutkowski. “She is awesome at all things RTO, a vital part of our company, and I’m extremely proud of her accomplishments. We’re very lucky to have her as a member of our Great Rooms Pasco team!”

Cooper, who has been with Great Rooms Pasco for more than eight years, is known by colleagues and customers alike for her positive enthusiasm and her dedication to doing right by everyone around her. Cooper is currently the top Collections Manager among the 41 Florida-based Great Rooms, Happy’s, and Rent King stores.