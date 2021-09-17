Nationwide’s PrimeTime Prepares Dealers for Q4

Nationwide Marketing Group welcomed more than 3,500 attendees from about 900 member companies and 175 vendor partners to Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-August for its 57th in-person PrimeTime event.

President and Chief Member Advocate of Nationwide Marketing Group Tom Hickman kicks off the opening keynote at PrimeTime.

During the three-day business and education conference, Nationwide dealer members got informed on the ever-evolving retail landscape, capitalized on the 2,100+ show specials and Cash Back giveaways, and gobbled up the inventory Nationwide’s vendor partners brought to Music City, ensuring they can meet their customers’ needs during the final few months of the year.

“We tip our hats to our vendor partners who helped make this an important opportunity for our members,” said Patrick Maloney, Nationwide’s Executive Vice President of Membership. “Vendors across all categories stepped up to the plate with some exceptional offers for our members. But, more importantly, they secured plenty of available inventory for our channel at a time when supply chains continue to feel the squeeze.”

“The combination of returning to an in-person event and celebrating Nationwide’s 50th anniversary made this moment with our Nationwide RentDirect members special,” said Keven Dalke, Director of Nationwide RentDirect. “I’m glad we were able to connect once again, offer more education and services, and let the buying happen!”

During this PrimeTime, Nationwide dealers received over $3.2 million in Cash Back and over $200,000 in giveaways, participated in a Palooza featuring more than 7,500 orders within 90 minutes, and bought $35+million in furniture and bedding in 17 hours, as well as one TV for every second the show floor was open.

In terms of education, PrimeTime in Nashville offered more than 100 free Nationwide Learning Academy (NLA) classes offered at the show. On the networking side, hundreds of member and vendor companies participated in various events, including two WIN: Women in Nationwide engagements, meal-packing to support No Child Hungry, and other specialty-group get-togethers. Nationwide also celebrated its 50th anniversary with a decades party and an evening at the Grand Ole Opry, highlighted by performances from GRAMMY Award-winning group Little Big Town and the Grant Webb Band.

“After more than 18 months apart, we expected an excited crowd,” said Nationwide President and Chief Member Advocate Tom Hickman. “But our members and partners simply blew the roof off the Gaylord Opryland Resort. Educational sessions were engaging, member meetings were lively, and the show floor was absolutely buzzing with activity for two full days.”

Nationwide’s 58th PrimeTime is scheduled for February 5-8, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.