Cleek’s Helps Customers’ Kids Get Back(pack) to School

From left: John Cleek Jr., Heather Cleek, and Kim Nolte.

APRO member Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rental & Sales recently prepared 600 backpacks for children of customers who come into stores. Home office workers Kim Nolte and Heather Cleek organized and filled each backpack with some school supplies, along with a flyer for Boy Scouts of America, which partnered with Cleek’s on the giveaway.

“We know, for our communities, this isn’t enough to solve the lack of supplies children need for their education,” said Owner John Cleek Jr. “We just want to give back to the people who really impact us and continue to let us serve them – our customers.”

Cleek’s Home Furnishings had done a similar giveaway in previous years, but COVID-19 quashed last year’s backpack project. The company is happy to once again be helping supply community kids with what they need to succeed at school.

“The pandemic really put a wrench into our normal operations, just like it did for a lot of businesses and people,” said Cleek Jr. “This year, we wanted to do even more and expanded our giveaway from 500 to 600. We hope this helps our customers – we want to help them out in any way we can.”

The backpacks are being distributed to Cleek’s Home Furnishings stores for customers to go by and pick them up.