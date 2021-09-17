2021-22 APRO Leadership is Announced

Through calm and turbulent times, a successful trade association needs strong leadership to achieve its strategic goals and help the industry prosper. We’re proud to present and welcome members of the 2021-22 APRO Board of Directors, executive officers, and Vendor Advisory Committee.

Newly elected and re-elected APRO board members

The 2021-22 APRO Board of Directors was elected by the APRO membership via online and emailed ballots, and announced during RTO World 2021 at the APRO Awards Celebration & Business Meeting on August 23.

Congratulations to new APRO board members Rachel George, Aaron’s Company Inc., and Bryan Pechersky, Rent-A-Center, and to our re-elected board members: Dennis Adams, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental; Michael Bennett, Buddy’s Home Furnishings; Phillip Bumbry, Mid-Atlantic-WolfPack, dba Aaron’s; and Chad Fosdick, CR Fosdick Ent. Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase; and David Harrison, Rental Concepts, LLC, dba RNR Tire Express.

2021-22 APRO Executive committee officers

The following directors are serving the second year of their two-year terms: Trent Agin, SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One; Mark Connelly, Arona Corporation, dba Arona Home Essentials; David P. David, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental; Chris Kale Sr., CPL Group Inc., dba Rent King; Shirin Kanji, Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center; Gopal Reddy, Action Development Corp., dba Aaron’s; Jonathan Rose, RNR of Virginia, LLC, dba RNR Tire Express; Adam Sutton, RNR Tire Express; and Terah Vail Munstermann, Best Tire Concepts, LLC, dba RNR Tire Express.

The 2021-22 board members elected the officers who will serve as the APRO executive committee: David P. David, President; Michael Bennett, First Vice President; Shirin Kanji, Second Vice President; Trent Agin, Secretary; and Terah Vail Munstermann, Treasurer.

Newly elected and re-elected APRO Vendor Advisory Committee members

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee is an invaluable link between vendors and dealers, providing ideas and insights for APRO events, content, and advertising. Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected members of APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee: Al Benson, Central File Marketing; Donna DiTrani, High Touch Technologies; Robert Feliciano, Gemini Sound; Gary Jones, Ashley Furniture Industries; Kelly McClellan, L2 Corporation; and Greg Skinner, Leopard Mobility. The following members are serving the second year of their two-year terms: John Blair, PTS Direct Benefits & Tax Services; Keven Dalke, Nationwide RentDirect; Bill French, O’Rourke Sales Company; Michael Helton, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A.; James MacAlpine, Benefit Marketing Solutions; and Marty Smith, Noctova RTO Sleep Solutions.