Rent One Focuses: Charity Work, Client Retention, & Appreciation

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One is having a busy summer – with a new employee event focused on charitable giving, a new internal incentive program focused on client retention, and an awesome trip to Nashville for the Missouri-based company’s top (and over!) achievers.

Rent One’s 2021 Over the Top Achievers trip celebrates its employees in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, with a surprise Dolly Parton impersonator.

Charity Week

From left: Rent One President Trent Agin, Chief Executive Officer Larry Carrico, and Vice President Mark Williams

Rent One is debuting its first companywide Charity Week, July 19-24. The goal of the event is to give away $50,000 in grants to 15-30 different child-related charitable organizations. Clients are being encouraged to request grants for their favorite community nonprofits, and for every $1 donated, Rent One will match it, as will Larry and Sharon Carrico – tripling the worth of every client contribution.

Additionally, every Rent One store receives a $50 budget to go toward a gift (like a lunch) for first responders, healthcare workers, and/or community helpers (like teachers), and the company will be hosting a book drive toward the end of the week.

Client Quest

Director of Traning Angie Brubaker (left) and other employees step into the spotlight with the Dolly Parton impersonator to snag a picture.

Rent One’s Training Department has teamed up with Fuel It Company to create a video-game-themed internal incentive competition called Rent One Client Quest. The program will last six months as the company’s Client Retention Specialists collect rewards and qualify for prizes.

Just like levels of a video game, every month will present different challenges and reward opportunities, based upon customer service, negotiation skills, problem-solving, building trust, emotional intelligence, and difficult customers. Rewards are earned by meeting Individual and store goals, and each reward has a point value. Winners will be determined by the overall highest point totals per quarter and overall.

Quarterly prizes will be awarded to the top ten highest overall total point-ers – cash bonuses and custom tees, as well as a team-building event for the company’s top region. The employee with the highest total overall points for the entire competition will be named Rent One’s #1 ROCQ Hero and will receive a raise, a cash bonus, and a trip for two to St. Louis (including lunch with Rent One Owner Larry Carrico), and – at the company’s 2022 Annual Meeting Awards Ceremony – the ROCQ Hero Coat.

Over the Top Trip Returns

Rent One employees swing it out at Top Golf as part of the 2021 Over the Top Achievers trip in Nashville, Tennessee.

Every year, Rent One and RNR Tire Express – Midwest take a team of their highest-performing employees on an all-expense-paid vacation, usually to Mexico. Last year’s trip was cancelled due to COVID-19, but this year’s Over the Top Achievers – more than 60 qualified coworkers plus one guest for each – recently lived it up in Nashville, Tennessee.

The four-day Music City trip included a top-notch steak dinner, a choice of Top Golf, a winery tour, or a plantation tour, and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Saloon with an amply talented Dolly Parton impersonator!

The company’s Over the Top Achievers program continues to grow each year, and the next group will return to Mexico in 2022.