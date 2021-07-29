Slate of Candidates Announced for 2021-2023 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee

An email with access to an online ballot for the 2021-2023 APRO VAC and information on additional voting methods was sent from info@rtohq.org. If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots are due no later than Thursday, August 19.

The APRO Nominating Committee is pleased to present the slate of candidates for the 2021-2023 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee.

Al Benson

Vice President of Sales

Central File Marketing

I have been an avid supporter of the rent-to-own industry for over 31 combined years. Starting my career in 1981 as a partner in a seven-store ColorTyme franchise. Shortly after that, went to work for ColorTyme corporate, where I remained until 1989. I briefly left RTO to pursue my passion in the golfing industry, where I and a partner owned and operated golf stores in Milwaukee. In 1999, I joined my former ColorTyme franchisee partner, who had started his own company, Milwaukee-based Central File Marketing, and remained for the past 22 years. I have served on the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee since 2006 and was honored with the APRO 2015 Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award.

It has been an honor to serve on the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee, and I hope to continue to serve and support the RTO Industry. From the Legislative Conference in Washington D.C. to attend as many regional RTO meetings as possible, I believe we all strive for the same purpose, and that is to not only provide for our RTO families but to serve our communities, and our customers’ well-being and quality of life. I appreciate your consideration.

Donna DiTrani

Account Executive

High Touch Technologies

Donna DiTrani has been working in the RTO client division for more than 17 years and brings more than 27 years of customer service to the industry. She is the primary contact for sales and account management and serves more than 130 clients. She has also branched out to offer technology solutions outside of traditional RTO software as a complete IT solutions provider. Before joining High Touch, DiTrani spent seven years in the aircraft industry in Wichita, Kansas, and several years as a professional bowler. She received Gold and Silver medals representing the USA in the World Bowling Championships and was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the long-term relationships I’ve fostered over the years at High Touch and will most likely keep these relationships into my retirement years,” said DiTrani.

Rob Feliciano

Director of RTO Sales

Gemini Sound

Rob Feliciano brings more than 21 years of consumer electronics experience in B2C and B2B environments in the RTO industry. In his career as a passionate salesman, Feliciano has achieved a well-rounded blend of experience rooted in wholesale, retail, and manufacturing aspects of the rent-to-own business. In his present role at Gemini Sound, he has seen exponential growth every year since joining the company in 2016. Feliciano grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia and now lives in Bergen County, New Jersey, with his wife Maria of 15 years and their three children: Giuliana, 12 years old; Luca & Antonia, twins, seven years old.

Gary Jones

Vice President of Rental Sales

Ashley Furniture Industries

Gary Jones has been involved in the rent-to-own industry for more than 25 years, having spent the past 20 years at Ashley and, before that, as a Director of Merchandising for an 86-store RTO chain. At Ashley, he handles one group of clients exclusively: rent-to-own dealers. He attends all of the major RTO industry tradeshows and is an avid believer in APRO and its efforts to protect and enhance the business. Jones has served on the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee since 2007 and was recognized with the 2014 APRO Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award. He and his wife, Tami, have three grown children: Daniel, Anna, and Ben, along with their spouses and 5 grandchildren.

Kelly McClellan

Director of Specialty Channel Sales

L2 Corporation

Kelly McClellan brings more than 18 years of experience in the RTO Industry. McClellan was introduced to RTO in 2003 working for BDI Laguna, now known as Archbrook Laguna. During his time at Laguna, he gained knowledge about the industry and developed a passion that led him to evolve in his career. Since then, he has had the opportunity to work with several RTO vendors and has remained loyal to the industry. McClellan is a well-respected associate member with a solid reputation for customer service, honesty, and assistance with a smile. He has served on the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee since 2015. “I have enjoyed my time on the committee and hope to serve for APRO again for another term,” said McClellan.

McClellan and his wife, Lulu, have two children: Marley, 15 years old; and Jack, 13 years old. When he isn’t working, McClellan enjoys spending time with his family, golfing, and following his beloved Tennessee Volunteers — no matter the sport or season.

Greg Skinner

Chief Operating Officer

Leopard Mobility

Greg Skinner started in the RTO industry in 1994 as an Account Manager with Talley Leasing in Dallas, Texas. Skinner gained a solid foundation working for industry veterans Ernie Talley and Mike Talley that gave him an understanding of the RTO business that would be drawn on for years to come. Before founding Leopard Mobility, he worked as a Rentway Store Manager, District Manager, Regional Market Manager, and in the corporate office in Erie, Pennslyvania, over the span of nine years. During his time with Rentway, Skinner won numerous company awards, including Store Manager of the Year, Most Profitable Store, Most Profitable District, and Regional Manager of the Year. From 2001 to 2008, Skinner was Owner and Operator of M.S. Computer Leasing before joining Flexi Compras in 2009 as Director of Inventory Management. Leopard Mobility was founded in 2015 as a result of seeing the need and opportunity of providing RTO operators a way to profitably rent cell phones and cellular products. Having experience as both an owner/operator and an RTO vendor gives Skinner a unique perspective on how to better serve the industry.

“I would love to serve APRO in the capacity of the Vendor Advisory Committee and understand the importance of the relationships formed,” said Skinner.

Skinner lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Lynn, and their three dogs. He is an avid golfer and fan of the Cowboys, Mavericks, and Rangers. His children are Kourtney, 30 years old; Kara, 28 years old; and Jeremy, 26 years old.