2020: A Day in the Life in RTO | Heather DeLucia

Name: Heather DeLucia

Years in RTO: I have been in RTO for four years. They have been the best years of my life.

What’s your current role/title?

Administrative Support Manager at Jaguar Holdings LLC, dba Eagle Rental-Purchase

What did you do before RTO?

I worked as an Administrative Assistant at Phantom Fireworks and a National Roofing Coordinator at Sodexo.

What do you do in a typical day or week?

I coordinate all of our day-to-day operations. I execute our payroll, perform some data entry and HR tasks, and coordinate Eagle events. I also pay all our incoming invoices and bills (I lick A LOT of envelopes) and manage model costs. Whatever is needed, I do it.

How did you find your current position?

I was hired through networking.

What are the benefits of working in Rent-to-Own?

We have the advantage of being able to provide a more personal service for our customers’ needs. We care about the journey our customers take to ownership versus a traditional retailer. We care about that journey and often build stronger relationships with our customers.

How do you manage work/life balance with your role?

I always try to live in the moment. If I am working, I’m all in. If I am at home, I’m all in. When you live in the moment, a balance is always maintained.

What do you predict will change in our industry in the next five years?

I believe virtual sales assistants will be in our near future. Through this, a customer would see available inventory in-store that can be delivered today — like a virtual home tour. There is a lot of at-home shopping right now. In this transition, I think more and more people will be comfortable ordering furniture online.

How did you prepare for your role in RTO?

I came to this company without any previous RTO experience and an open mind to learn. I am blessed to be surrounded by colleagues with decades of experience and they are willing to share their knowledge. If you are open to it, you can learn something new every day in this business.

What do you love most about your job or employer?

I love all the people at work! We really are a family. I cannot say enough fantastic things about Eagle Rental Purchase. Working for a company that invests in their associates like Eagle Rental is everything. It makes coming to work enjoyable and rewarding.

To reach out to Heather DeLucia, you can add her on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @HDeLucia.