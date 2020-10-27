Franchise Times Names Byrider One of the Best

October 27, 2020, Carmel, Indiana – APRO associate member Byrider Franchising, LLC once again earned a top spot on Franchise Times’ list of “Top Franchises” in the U.S. based on its strong results in 2019. The automotive sales and financing company was recently ranked 109th among the country’s top 200 franchises.

“Byrider consistently ranks among the best franchises, but each year’s recognition is always welcome and well-deserved,” says Jack Humbert, Byrider’s Vice President of Development. “2019 was a year of very solid performances by everyone in our company, which now has 143 locations in 43 states – 112 of them franchises owned by 45 franchisees. We are proud of maintaining an outstanding level of success year after year.”

Founded in 1989 in Carmel, Indiana, Byrider integrates vehicle sales and financing to give franchise owners significant control over their used vehicle business, as well as the ability to sell to the customers they feel are qualified. “Ours is the only small business franchise in America that allows its franchisees to function as bankers,” Humbert says. “They wear both hats – retailer and lender – giving them an exceptional amount of control over each sale.”

2020 is looking like another stellar year for Byrider, despite the business challenges faced coast to coast as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties. In fact, the company has opened franchises in Bryant, Arkansas; Wyoming, Michigan; Killeen, Texas; and Monroe, Louisiana, this fall. According to Humbert, the business continues on the fast track to expansion in all directions, with no obstacles to growth in sight.

About Byrider

Indiana-based Byrider Franchising has defined the dealer-carried, used car business for more than 30 years. It is the largest company in the used vehicle sector, enjoying a large market share and unique brand awareness.