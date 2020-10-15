RTO Folks Fundraise $9,000 for Local Indiana Family

Misty and Brian Grow of Growby’s LLC, dba Growby’s RTO, an ARPO member, along with other organizers, held the seventh annual Dumon McCain Memorial Ride. The fundraiser benefited three-year-old Easton Ritchison and his family, with $9,000 raised.

Recipient, Easton Ritchison, was diagnosed at birth with cri-du-chat syndrome, a chromosomal condition from a missing piece of the fifth chromosome. Recently, Ritchison survived a surgical error from a previous doctor, which has made his life more difficult. These situations now require Ritchison to have around-the-clock care from his mother, Jessica Carter.

“It was really touch-and-go for a while [with Easton],” Carter said in a recent news publication. “We’ve been shown so much love and support from the community. It’s the most humbling thing ever after what we’ve been through, and I’m eternally grateful,” Carter said after hearing her family would be this year’s beneficiary.

$9,000 was raised for Ritchison and his family through donations, a raffle, a live auction, ticket sales, and a local restaurant’s commitment of five percent of all sales it earned that day. 97 motorcycles rode this year, and the event is the second-highest amount raised for a family.

“We were worried about all of the changes we had to make to the event because of the pandemic. We even had to move our original date around, and we didn’t ask as much from local businesses as we normally do,” said Brian Grow. “Even though it was difficult, I’m very thankful for the community for stepping up and make this year’s ride a success!”

Each year these couples organize the ride: Amy and husband, Byron Amaya; the Grow’s; and Rachel with husband Morgan Lee, Captain of the Bedford Police Department. The Dumon McCain Memorial Ride is one of the longest-running memorial rides in the state. It honors Amy Amaya’s lost son, Dumon McCain.

“It keeps Dumon’s memory alive, plus it’s heartwarming to see friends and family come out to the event each year,” said Misty Grow. “The support of the community and the love from the recipient’s family highlight what this event is truly about, compassion and humility.”

Those interested can learn more about the beneficiary through their Facebook page, For the Love of Easton. The family also has a GoFundMe page dedicated to Ritchison, which can be found here. Locals in Indiana can follow the annual memorial ride through their Facebook page, Dumon McCain Memorial Ride, or reach out to Misty Grow on Facebook to stay updated.