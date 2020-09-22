2020-2021 APRO Leadership is Announced

A strong trade association needs the wisdom of its leaders to persevere challenges and to determine its strategic direction. We proudly present and welcome the 2020-2021 APRO Board of Directors, officers and the Vendor Advisory Committee.

The 2020-2021 APRO Board of Directors were elected by the APRO membership via online and emailed ballots, and announced during RTO World 2020 Virtual at the APRO Awards Celebration & Business Meeting on September 10. Also announced at the Business Meeting, were the 2020-2021 officers elected at the September 2 APRO Board Meeting.

Congratulations to the new board member Mark Connelley, Arona Corporation, dba Aaron’s Sales and Lease Ownership, and to the re-elected board members: Trent Agin, SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One; David P. David, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental; Chris Kale Sr., CPL Group Inc., dba Rent King; Shirin Kanji, Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center; Jonathan Rose, RNR of Virginia, LLC dba RNR Tire Express; Adam Sutton, RNR Tire Express; and Terah Vail, Best Tire Concepts, LLC dba RNR Tire Express.

The following are serving the second year of their two-year term: Dennis Adams, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental; Michael Bennett, Buddy’s Home Furnishings; Phillip Bumbry, Mid-Atlantic-WolfPack, dba Aaron’s; and Chad Fosdick, CR Fosdick Ent. Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase; Louis Garcia, RTO Advantage Consulting, David Harrison, Rental Concepts, LCC dba RNR Tire Express; Robbie Kamerschen, Aaron’s Inc.; and Gopal Reddy, Action Development Corp., dba Aaron’s.

Thank you to Joe Gazzo, Bi-Rite Company Inc., dba Buddy’s, as he completes his term, for his time and commitment to APRO.

2020 APRO President and Vice Presidents.

The 2020-2021 board members elected the officers who serve as the APRO executive committee: Chris Kale, Sr., President; David P. David, First Vice President; Shirin Kanji, Second Vice President; Trent Agin, Secretary; and Terah Vail, Treasurer.

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee is an invaluable link between vendors and dealers, providing ideas and insight for APRO’s events, content and advertising. Congratulations to newly elected and re-elected APRO Vendor Advisory Committee: John Blair, PTS Direct Benefits & Tax Services; Keven Dalke, Nationwide RentDirect; Bill French, O’Rourke Sales Company: Michael Helton, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A.; James MacAlpine, Benefit Marketing Solutions; and Marty Smith, Noctova RTO Sleep Solutions. The following are serving the second year of their two-year term: Al Benson, Central File Marketing; Donna DiTrani, High Touch Technologies; Rob Feliciano, Gemini Sound; Gary Jones, Ashley Furniture Industries; Kelly McClellan, L2 Corporation; and Greg Skinner, Leopard Mobility.