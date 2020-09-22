2020: A Day in the Life in RTO | Allison Manley

Name: Allison Manley

Years in RTO: I was hired December 9, 2013, so seven years in December.

What did you do before RTO?

Before RTO, I was Marion Ohio’s local Boys & Girls Club Executive Director. A non-profit organization that gives youth a positive place to go after-school and in the summer with a focus on teaching healthy habits and assisting them in reaching their full potential.

What’s your current role/title?

My current title is Vice President of Administration. I lead the finance and HR departments at Showplace Inc.

What do you do in a typical day or week?

What I love most about my job is that no 2 days are alike.

On the HR side, I direct the recruiting of all our employees and assist in the organization of our training programs. As well as oversee our health, safety and benefit coordination and promote a communicative culture among all our departments. On the Finance side, I assist in annual budget preparation and the handling of legal issues. I direct AP, AR, payroll and internal auditing along with the management of all facility issues, to include lease negotiations, and our fleet of 39 vehicles.

How did you find your current position?

Gary’s daughter, Sheri, was on my board at the Boys & Girls Club and recommended me for an open home office position within Showplace. After a couple of interviews with Gary, I decided leaving the non-profit world was the best financial decision I could make for my family. Over my six years with the company, I have moved from the Finance Manager to Finance Director, to Director of Administration, to Vice President of Administration.

What are the benefits of working in Rent-to-Own?

RTO is a family! Tons of opportunity for growth and development. Everyone is willing to assist and share across the industry.

How do you manage work/life balance with your role?

This is honestly an area of struggle for me. The best advice I have been given and try to follow is being intentional with my time if at work or at home. My family consists of Jeff, my husband, Taylor, my seventeen-year-old, Mason, my sixteen-year-old and Madilyn, my three-year-old. Life is busy!

What do you predict will change in our industry in the next five years?

RTO is where it is at! The younger generations, to include my generation, want the latest and greatest and they want it now. They want to lease their homes, cars, purses, clothes, etc. I really think renting furniture, appliances and electronics is going to become popular amongst them. Not because they have no other options, but because they do not wish to commit to anything long term.

How did you prepare for your role in RTO? (Did other experience or training contribute?)

I would say that my time in the Army National Guard taught me that I am capable of far more than I can imagine. It also taught me self-discipline and leadership skills that I use every day. As the Executive Director of a local non-profit, I learned how to be resourceful and get things done through others. Being a parent has taught me patience and how to listen. Being an adult has taught me that I must be flexible in all areas whether at work or in life in general.

What do you love most about your job or employer?

I love that I am in a position to influence the culture and direction of our company.

To reach out to Allison Manely, you can add her on Facebook and LinkedIn.