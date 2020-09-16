RNR Turns on the Turbo for 2020

APRO member RNR Tire Express has opened seven new locations and signed agreements to open 47 new stores across the nation since the beginning of 2020. These advancements bring the well-known custom tire and wheel franchise to 400 stores under contract across the country.

“This year has been such a momentous part of the brand’s history, as we have worked to expand our footprint in order to provide safe and affordable tires for drivers across the nation in a time when it is needed most,” said Larry Sutton, Founder and President of RNR. “We are extremely grateful for our franchisees and corporate staff’s continued passion and support in growing our brand to continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

RNR has opened new locations in Greenville, North Carolina; Hewitt, Texas; Columbus, Indiana; Orlando, Florida; Anderson, Indiana; Lafayette, Louisiana and Macon, Georgia. In addition to new store openings, the franchise signed agreements with other entrepreneurial teams to bring new RNR stores to the following states:

29 stores across Ohio, in markets including Akron, Canton, Columbus, Dayton and Lima

3 stores across Indiana, including markets such as Bloomington and Terre Haute

7 stores across Kentucky, in markets such as Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green

5 stores across Colorado, including markets such as Fort Collins, Greeley and Pueblo

1 store in El Dorado, Arkansas

1 store in Phoenix, Arizona

1 store in Queensbury, New York

RNR has announced their plans for continued growth for the rest of 2020 by opening more than ten new stores and adding 264 additional stores to their pipeline. Currently, RNR is seeking franchise owners to grow in more markets across the United States, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico.