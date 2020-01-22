Premier Names Dealer of the Year

From left, Trooper Earle with Craig Shafer, Heath Peters, and Mike Shuler accepting their Dealer of the Year award.

The Premier Companies concluded their 2020 National Convention in Miami, Florida, last week with an announcement of Premier’s 2019 Dealer of the Year. A huge congratulations was extended and goes out to the Nebraska team of Mike Shuler, Heath Peters and Craig Shafer.

The award goes to a dealer who represents the values of Premier and is an example for others to follow. The Nebraska team tragically lost one of their managers last summer – this award was humbly accepted in Evita Salabarrioes‘ honor.

“This year was for Evita,” said Peters. “She would be very proud and would be standing here with the rest of us now.”

The Nebraska trio owns three stores, and this is the team’s third time to win Dealer of the Year.

Watch APROToday for complete coverage of the Premier Convention coming soon.