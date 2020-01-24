Aaron’s Promotes Ryan Malone to Senior VP

APRO member Ryan Malone was recently promoted to senior vice president of Aaron’s, and his contributions in the industry has proven to be significant ones.

Malone entered the RTO world in 1993 after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas San Antonio and joined Aaron’s in 1998 as a field trainer.

Throughout his 22+ year career at Aaron’s, Malone has held several key operational roles, most recently as senior divisional vice president of southwest operations. He has earned several awards during his tenure including Region of the Year, Top 10 RM for five years, VP of the Year twice and Top 5 VP multiple years. In addition to his strong operational background, Malone has helped pioneer many initiatives at Aaron’s, including the roll out of Aaron’s Store of the Future.

Outside of work, Malone and his wife of 24 years, Jeanne, have two daughters in high school. In addition to preparing their eldest to enter college in the fall, the family enjoys camping together. Most weekends, you can find him cycling all over Texas as he averages around 3,000 miles per year on his bicycle and volunteers for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.