RNR Tire Express Honors Breast Cancer Survivors in Annual Campaign

Last month, APRO member RNR Tire Express (RNR) continued its tradition of celebrating strong and inspiring cancer fighters and survivors. As part of its annual breast cancer awareness initiative, RNR encouraged customers and members of the community to nominate breast cancer fighters for their fearlessness and help honor their unmatched feats of strength. Selected from thousands of entries, RNR Tire Express chose to honor deserving women across the country for their incredible courage and determination to never give up.

RNR Corporate recognized one local Tampa resident and breast cancer fighter, Trisha at a surprise reveal event with her family and friends at her local store on Tuesday, November 19. RNR presented her with the ultimate gifts – $1,000 in cash, a complete set of new tires and a full spa day VIP package for both her and her friend who nominated her.

“I remember when the doctor called me to tell me it was cancer, I knew from that moment on my life would never be the same,” Trisha said. “What I couldn’t have ever imagined was the support, love and care that I would receive along the way from family, friends, my community and now RNR Tire Express.”

RNR Tire locations from across the country teamed up to honor breast cancer survivors for the second year in a row. This year’s initiative kicked off in October, asking for participants to share the inspiring survivor stories of their loved ones for a chance to honor one courageous survivor with the surprise of honoring their brave fight against cancer. In addition to the giveaway, RNR donated $5,000 to local cancer treatment facilities and encouraged communities across the nation to support the cause with pink tire displays, uniform, and décor at participating locations.

“Cancer knows no age, no race, no religion, no gender, no economic status. This year alone, more than 260,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Larry Sutton, past APRO board member, and president and founder of RNR. “This is a global problem that deserves a global solution. At RNR, we have the opportunity to make an impact in the fight, and give back to those who have already given up so much, and we are honored to play a small role in helping fight for a cure.”

Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own industry veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 126 locations in 24 states. For more information regarding the RNR breast cancer awareness initiative, please visit RNRTires.com.