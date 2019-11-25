Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) Continues Its Community Committment

Happy Holidays! In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we are delighted to share the following story of “paying it forward” from our friends at the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA).

Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) members present Food Bank Executive Director Lindsey Lopez with a $1000 check.

About four years ago, the MRDA board decided to begin participating in community service projects at food banks throughout the state of Missouri. In addition to two hours of community service, members would give the food bank a check for $1,000 on behalf of MRDA. Since the beginning, they have completed service projects in Columbia, St. Louis (USO), Kansas City, Springfield, Dexter, and Doniphan.

APRO member and MRDA’s Immediate Past President John Cleek, Jr. said, “We are continuing with our community service projects at food banks throughout the state of Missouri.” On November 19, employees from Cleek’s Inc. and Rent One teamed up in Columbia, Missouri, to donate two hours of service and a $1,000 check to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. According to Cleek, food banks are often able to leverage their buying power and relationships with food vendors to multiply donations up to 21 times. In other words, MRDA’s $1,000 cash donation could provide up to $21,000 worth of food for those in need this holiday season!

This year’s MRDA member volunteers from Cleek’s Inc. included Joelle Bray, Raseleigh Bryd-Pittman, John Cleek, Jr., Ted Devere, Kim Nolte, Daryl Rhodeman, Lauren Schmidt, Aanye Smith, and Chris Wassonwere. Rent One volunteers included Sierra Garrett, Shawn Oligschlaeger, and Donnie Wilkins. Not only do participating members help families with their donations, but also their volunteerism creates an excellent opportunity for MRDA member companies to join forces and work together for the common good. Through working together, the MRDA community is growing stronger!

We at APRO applaud the community service efforts of MRDA and others like them.