Nationwide Marketing Group Members Pack 1 Million Meals to Support No Child Hungry

APRO member and annual Legislative Conference sponsor, Nationwide Marketing Group celebrated a historic milestone in November, packing the 1,000,000th meal as part of the organization’s international give-back initiative with No Child Hungry.

Launched in 2018, Nationwide’s partnership with No Child Hungry strives to end child hunger around the corner and around the world. Since its inception, the Nationwide community has packed meals at various events around the country, delivering a portion of those packed meals within the local host cities and the rest to children and their families in Haiti and the Bahamas.

“When we first partnered with No Child Hungry to pack meals at our biannual PrimeTime business conference in 2018, I knew that we were creating something incredibly powerful,” recalls Tom Hickman, Nationwide’s president and chief member advocate. “But never at that time did I imagine that we would, as a group, pack 1 million meals in less than two years. However, thanks to our members, we have done just that. Their generosity knows no bounds.”

Local businesses are uniquely positioned to support their neighbors by giving back to those in need, with studies showing that independent retailers donate to community causes at more than twice the rate of national chains. And that dedication is what has most impressed William Lowry, president of No Child Hungry, while working with Nationwide Marketing Group.

“Hunger affects families and children in nearly every community in the United States. But we all know this should not be. We have more than enough food and resources to keep this from happening,” Lowry says. “Nationwide Marketing Group and its members have taken a direct approach to fighting hunger, and the results are amazing. Not just for the scale of the effort or the number of meals packed, but because it represents kids fed. And it’s all about the kids!”