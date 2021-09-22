Midwest Expo Returns with Amazing Deals and Learning

The Midwest RTO Training Expo held a buzzing tradeshow floor for its attendees.

From left: Rent-2-Own’s David Moore, Heather Rhodes, Courtney Fetters, and Ben Crowder (behind in blue) from Lane Home Furnishings.

The Ohio Rental Dealers Association [ORDA] held its annual Midwest RTO Training Expo, once again in-person, in mid-September at Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana. Almost 200 participants filled the hallways and tradeshow to meet with vendors, see new products, and do a little industry networking.

The two-day expo focused on great deals and exhibitor connections, with dinner and drinks served on the show floor the first evening. Then, attendees were invited to test their luck in a casino-night event, including a midnight-ish snack sesh, and plenty of exchanged ideas and contact information.

Exploration and conversation continued the following morning at the tradeshow, and participants got the chance to experience training presentations focused on gaming computers, appliances, and LG TVs. The tradeshow closed mid-afternoon, and attendees returned home enriched by a successful expo – informative, in-person, and incredible!

Attendees at the Midwest Expo received first-hand training on gaming computers.

“The Midwest rental dealers converged on Belterra Casino again, and it was a great success,” said ORDA President Mike Tissot, who also leads Countryside Rentals, dba Rent-2-Own. “Our vendors showed up, and curious store managers from around the region got the information they need to pull products through their stores. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when we all remain active learners!”