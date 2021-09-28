PTS Financial’s Farrell Named to Forbes Business Council

Tony Farrell, CEO of APRO associate member PTS Financial Services Inc., was recently accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the principal growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Farrell was vetted and selected by a review committee, based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“I’m excited and honored to have been selected to contribute on the Forbes Business Council,” said Farrell. “I enjoy and have dedicated my life to helping others; this is just another way I can pass on knowledge that could help the next one in line.”

Benefits of Council membership include: connection and collaboration with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events; partnership with a professional editorial team to share their insights in original business articles on Forbes.com; contribution to published Q&A panels alongside other experts; and exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and support from the organization’s concierge team.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social-capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the invitation-only Forbes Business Council.