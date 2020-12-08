APRO Associate Members Synergize for Sales

From left: Nicole Cehanovich and Kelly McClellan from L2 Corporation and Marty Smith from Noctova RTO Sleep Solutions.

Two APRO associate members are joining forces to the benefit of both businesses: Noctova RTO Sleep Solutions recently announced a new agreement with L2 Corporation to expand the Noctova sales team with the addition of L2’s Nicole Cehanovich and Kelly McClellan.

The sub sales rep agreement establishes representative sales of the complete line of Noctova mattresses and frames. Cehanovich and McClellan will begin their new sales work at the beginning of the new year.

“[This] has been an explosive year for Noctova RTO Sleep Solutions,” says Marty Smith, Noctova’s Vice President of Sales. “We have been truly blessed with tremendous growth in our first year of business. We were ready to expand our sales team and couldn’t be more excited to have L2 Corp. on board.”

Noctova Sleep was founded in 2013 by Valerie and Barry Seidel. The company – with distribution centers in St. Louis, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida – ventured into RTO Sleep Solutions at the beginning of 2020 and has experienced impressively swift growth.

Westwood, New Jersey-based L2 was founded in August 2011 by a seasoned executive sales team with more than 80 years of experience selling and merchandising consumer goods across a broad base of channels. The company partners with select manufacturers to help extend their channel and financial sales impact.

“[The L2] team has a level of respect throughout the industry that is second to none,” Smith says. “We are excited to get the wheels in motion starting January 1, 2020.”