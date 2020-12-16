APRO Member Donates $10K to Central Illinois Foodbank

APRO Member Gopal Reddy – President and CEO of Action Development Corp., dba Aaron’s – and his wife Tulasi recently contributed $10,000 of their own money to the Central Illinois Foodbank, to help their hungry neighbors this holiday season.

Gopal and Tulasi Reddy give back to the community by donating to the Central Illinois Foodbank with Executive Director Pam Molitoris (left).

The Reddys – who own and operate seven Aaron’s stores in the Central Illinois area – said while there has always been a need for food, the COVID-19 crisis has created an increasing and more urgent need to help people facing hunger. The Reddys wanted to give back to their community during the pandemic by providing food to folks who are struggling.

“We have seen the lines of people waiting for food, and it brings tears to your eyes,” said Tulasi.

“This is the time to give,” Gopal agreed. “It’s a big need this holiday season because of COVID-19. We all should be helping each other.”

The Reddys officially presented their donation to the foodbank on December 8, 2020, at a Springfield, Illinois Aaron’s location run by the couple.

“Gopal and Tulasi Reddys’ personal donation of $10,000 speaks volumes about their commitment to building a stronger community,” said Central Illinois Foodbank Executive Director Pam Molitoris. “Although hunger has always been with us, during the pandemic, the number of those who are food insecure continues to increase dramatically. With the generosity of the Reddys, together we are providing hope for our neighbors.”