Best Wishes to Paula Allison for Her Retirement

Paula Allison, with GE Appliances, a Haier Company, recently announced that she will retire at the end of October. Currently serving as the Rental and Premium Sales Manager, she will retire, having dedicated 37 years to GE Appliances while serving the rent-to-own industry for more than 25 of those years.

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to work with my amazing customers and APRO,” says Allison. “I’m definitely going to miss my RTO family and friends, but I’m excited for this new chapter in life.”

Allison earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Since then, she has supported APRO, RTO World, TRIB Group, Nationwide RentDirect, Nationwide PrimeTime, and state associations by attending meetings and conventions around the country. At this year’s national convention and tradeshow, RTO World 2020 Virtual, Allision was recognized with the APRO Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award. This award is given to outstanding associate members who support and are deeply involved with APRO for several years. This involvement can be seen through sponsoring events, advertising, exhibiting, and building the trade association. Allision was recognized for her individual contributions to the association — not just for her company’s participation.

Paula Allison attending the APRO Award Winners’ Reception at RTO World 2020 Virtual.

“Paula is leaving GE with such a strong legacy. I’m so glad we were able to honor her this year as Vendor of the Year to express how loved and appreciated she is. The timing was unexpectedly appropriate,” said Jill McClure, Executive Director of APRO. “On behalf of APRO, I want to thank Paula for her kindness and the attentiveness to our APRO members and the rent-to-own industry that she has shown over the years.”

Allison was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, where she currently resides. In retirement, it’s expected she will explore her passion for traveling and often reminisce about her memories and friends in the RTO industry.