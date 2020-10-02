D&H Distributing Recognized as a Best Place to Work

From left: Michael and Dan Schwab, brothers and Co-Presidents of D&H Distributing.

APRO associate member D&H Distributing was recognized as one of the best places to work in Pennsylvania by the Central Penn Business Journal. This award honors private and public companies from across the state. D&H received this award in the large-sized company category. The criteria for this award include company culture, benefits, workplace environment and employee satisfaction.

“Whenever D&H is given an award, it’s the work of an amazing team of co-owners who I’m tremendously proud to be associated with. We’ve worked hard together to evolve and improve our organization,” said Michael Schwab, Co-President of D&H Distributing. “We try to foster that commitment by keeping our ‘co-owners’ well-being in mind, emphasizing work-life balance. In the end, our success is about relationships.”

D&H is an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) company, a term applied to organizations in which all employees own a percentage of the business. A focus for D&H is to provide its employees and co-owners with the opportunity to grow professionally through training in leadership skills and reimbursement for college tuition. D&H shows its appreciation in many ways, including seasonal parties, family picnics, work anniversary celebrations, contests and giveaways, flexible PTO schedules and “Pizza with the Presidents” sessions. Employees also can work with the D&H Cares charity foundation, participate in the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and participate in quarterly company-wide reviews of the ESOP and the company’s goals.

“At D&H, we want to make sure that time is spent enjoyably as well as productively,” added Dan Schwab, Co-President of D&H Distributing. “Our credo is to work hard but have fun. Empathy has always been a critical part of our culture and is a value we strongly believe in. We’re excited about this award, and unbelievably proud of the entire organization’s achievements, both internally and in our community.”

Earlier this year, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, D&H shifted to remote work for its corporate staff, presenting the company with the challenge of maintaining its culture. D&H responded by making changes to schedules, processes, parameters for in-person meetings and revising safety procedures for all of its distribution centers. D&H also supported and maintained its work community through regular updates from its Co-Presidents, web-based contests and social events, virtual team check-ins and mental health resources and support.