Buddy’s Hires New Development Director to Grow Franchise Footprint

APRO member Buddy’s Home Furnishings has announced its hiring of Mitchell Lee as the company’s Director of Franchise Development, responsible for leading Buddy’s franchise development efforts and growing the company’s franchise footprint in both existing and new markets nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Mitchell into the Buddy’s family,” said Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett. “He will be a valuable asset to our team, and brings with him a wealth of franchise expertise and a genuine drive to see franchisees succeed – which makes him a great fit for his new role. His fresh perspective will breathe new life into our franchise program.”

Previously, Lee gained more than five years of franchise development experience with companies like CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts and Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in business and sports management at Texas Tech University.

“Buddy’s culture and well-established franchise model attracted me to this opportunity,” said Lee. “I’m honored to support both seasoned and new franchisees, and look forward to working with prospects as they progress through the development cycle.”

Founded in 1961, Buddy’s adopted the franchise model in 2009, and was acquired by Franchise Group, Inc., in 2020. As the company celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it has almost 300 operating stores, 250 of which are franchised locations.

“It’s amazing to see how Buddy’s has continued to expand over the past six decades,” said Bennett. “I believe a substantial reason for the company’s overall success is that Buddy’s business model is built for franchising.”