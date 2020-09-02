Easy 2 Own Furnishings Presents APRO Scholarship to Recipient

APRO member Easy 2 Own Furnishings, located in Bluffton, South Carolina, presented APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship recipient, AJ Kestler, his award and check. Easy 2 Own Furnishings Owner, Michael Bennett, presented AJ with his award. Easy 2 Own Furnishings manager, Ed Kestler, gave his son, AJ, his award.

AJ graduated from River High School in May at the top 20% of his class. His future college plans include attending the University of South Carolina as a business major. “We are looking forward to his continued success as he continues his education!” said Bennett.

For more than a decade, the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund awarded more than 385 scholarships totaling more than $875,750. This year the foundation awarded 32 recipients with various scholarship sizes with the support of three state associations, the Florida Rental Dealers Association, the Kansas Rental Dealers Association, and the Tennessee Rental Dealers Association. These scholarships are made possible because of APRO member donations and the Society of Tomorrow donors’ continued support.