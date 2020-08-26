RTO Classifieds Can Work For You

Take advantage of your free APRO Classified Ad benefit for members and reach an audience of more than 5,000 RTO colleagues. The RTO Classifieds provide a new and useful avenue for APRO members to sell and purchase equipment, stores, and services. These ads can work for you if you can relate to these scenarios.

You are interested in buying or selling an RTO store.

You have equipment just taking up space in your storeroom, and it needs to be gone.

You have a specific service you would like to offer your RTO colleagues, not related to your company’s services.

These classified ads work!

“I knew immediately when the APRO classified ad went live because I received four emails within two hours from interested buyers. We didn’t think we were going to be able to sell the equipment, but through APRO, we got it in front of the right group. They sold quickly at asking price, and were picked up by the buyer. I couldn’t be happier with the new APRO Classifieds!”

—Terah Vail

Vice President of Best Tire Concepts, LLC dba RNR Tire Express

Spot placing is easy and free to use. It only takes one week to have your ad go live.

Choose from these categories:

Equipment buy/sell

Stores for sale

Services available/requested

Miscellaneous

Online classifieds present unique opportunities to increase your company’s revenue and since these ads are designed to be short and sweet, you don’t need to devote a lot of time to copywriting or sourcing the perfect photography. Simply snap a picture of your item(s).

“If you have not checked out the APRO RTO Classifieds yet, I recommend it. We have purchased equipment on the platform as well as recently sold a delivery vehicle. I was impressed at the number of responses to our listing and was able to find a buyer quickly. Check it out!”

—­­Trent Agin

President of SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One

Check out more information and submit your own classified ad today.