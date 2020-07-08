Announcing the 2020 APRO Charitable Foundation Scholars

The APRO Charitable Foundation provides scholarships annually to RTO professionals and their families. Since its inception, APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 385 scholarships totaling $875,750 to date – to help RTO connected students pursue their college and trade school degrees.

The Process

Since 2015, the APRO Charitable Foundation has used a third-party, independent panel of educators to review and score our annual scholarship applications. The judges are unaffiliated with any directors of the foundation board, APRO staff or scholarship applicants.

Applications are sent to the judges who then read, review and score each applicant’s submitted materials based on the criteria outlined by the Foundation’s board of directors and as reflected on the application. APRO staff and the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors do not influence or determine who receives scholarships.

2020 Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to our 2020 APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Recipients! Notifications have been sent to recipients via email.

Florida Rental Dealers Association

Anna Bennett

Brian Kelly

Marissa Shutt

Tennessee Rental Dealers Association

Benjamin Estep

Chandler Morel

Connor Morel

APRO

Logan Belt

Anna Bennett

John Cleek

Mary Cleek

Thomas Cleek

Noah Collins

Jalynn Felan

Jarred Ford

Matthew Gilley

Matthew Hinderliter

McKenzie Jacobs

Brian Kelly

Anthony Kestler

Johnathan Kube

Cayli Lambert

Jacob Miller

Natalie Miller

Cora Papoccia-Pyse

Cody Perkins

Makenna Peters

Andrea Richard

Layne Richard

Kyle Saez

Marissa Shutt

Brandon Thorson

Thank You to Our Donors

Our scholarship program would not be possible without the generous support of donors throughout the year. The ongoing, consistent support of our Society for Tomorrow donors is the only way a program like this can be sustained. Thank you for supporting others in pursuing their dreams by furthering their education. Thank you also to our state associations who participated: Florida Rental Dealers Association, Kansas Rental Dealers Association, Missouri Rental Dealers Association, and Tennessee Rental Dealers Association.