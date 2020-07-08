Announcing the 2020 APRO Charitable Foundation Scholars
The APRO Charitable Foundation provides scholarships annually to RTO professionals and their families. Since its inception, APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 385 scholarships totaling $875,750 to date – to help RTO connected students pursue their college and trade school degrees.
The Process
Since 2015, the APRO Charitable Foundation has used a third-party, independent panel of educators to review and score our annual scholarship applications. The judges are unaffiliated with any directors of the foundation board, APRO staff or scholarship applicants.
Applications are sent to the judges who then read, review and score each applicant’s submitted materials based on the criteria outlined by the Foundation’s board of directors and as reflected on the application. APRO staff and the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors do not influence or determine who receives scholarships.
2020 Scholarship Recipients
Congratulations to our 2020 APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Recipients! Notifications have been sent to recipients via email.
Florida Rental Dealers Association
- Anna Bennett
- Brian Kelly
- Marissa Shutt
Tennessee Rental Dealers Association
- Benjamin Estep
- Chandler Morel
- Connor Morel
APRO
- Logan Belt
- Anna Bennett
- John Cleek
- Mary Cleek
- Thomas Cleek
- Noah Collins
- Jalynn Felan
- Jarred Ford
- Matthew Gilley
- Matthew Hinderliter
- McKenzie Jacobs
- Brian Kelly
- Anthony Kestler
- Johnathan Kube
- Cayli Lambert
- Jacob Miller
- Natalie Miller
- Cora Papoccia-Pyse
- Cody Perkins
- Makenna Peters
- Andrea Richard
- Layne Richard
- Kyle Saez
- Marissa Shutt
- Brandon Thorson
Thank You to Our Donors
Our scholarship program would not be possible without the generous support of donors throughout the year. The ongoing, consistent support of our Society for Tomorrow donors is the only way a program like this can be sustained. Thank you for supporting others in pursuing their dreams by furthering their education. Thank you also to our state associations who participated: Florida Rental Dealers Association, Kansas Rental Dealers Association, Missouri Rental Dealers Association, and Tennessee Rental Dealers Association.