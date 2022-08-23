Rent One Completes 10th Store Redesign

The redesign of Rent One’s Taylorville, Illinois, store includes textured elements like natural wood and brick.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One recently wrapped up its tenth Future Forward Design installation, with its store remodel in Taylorsville, Illinois.

Rent One’s Future Forward Design concept is the brainchild of designer Connie Post, who is responsible for the look and feel of more than 20-million square feet of retail and wholesale space around the world. Post specializes in interior and exterior design, store planning, manufacturer showrooms, concept development, and brand strategy.

Rent One partnered with Post and her firm, Affordable Design Solutions™, for the first time five years ago, establishing a common goal: To ensure rent-to-own customers enjoy a top-tier furniture store experience, while also making the most of the company’s flexible payment plans and no-credit promise.

Rent One’s Future Forward Design combines pleasing colors and natural elements – such as stonework and misty mountain imagery – to give customers what Post calls a “feel-good, feel-right experience.”

“Connie is a true professional with real expertise,” said Rent One CEO Larry Carrico. “She’s personally involved in her firm’s projects and relentless in executing her vision, down to the tiniest details. And she stays true to her company concept: Affordable Design.”