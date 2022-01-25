Missouri Dealers Continue Tradition of Giving Back

MRDA President and All American Rentals Inc. Owner Scott Mitchell, Owner Elizabeth Mitchell (second from left), COO and MRDA board member Macy Mitchell (second from right) at the Convoy of Hope World Headquarters.

Members of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) from all over the Show-Me State found ways to give back to their communities through local charities during the holidays – a longtime annual tradition for the state association and its members.

In Springfield, Missouri, All American Rental Inc. Owners Scott and Elizabeth Mitchell (Scott also serves as MRDA President), along with the company’s COO Macy Mitchell, worked with Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides disaster relief, builds supply lines, and sponsors outreaches to people living in poverty. Together, the Mitchells packed 2,000 bags of groceries and more than 20,000 bottles of immune-boosting products for the group’s work. They also presented Convoy of Hope with a $1,000 donation from MRDA.

Volunteers from Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rental & Sales and SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One give back to their community by helping organize food for those in need.

Regional Director for Rent One Tom Moore (left) presents a $1,000 check to USO of Missouri.

In Columbia, Missouri, team members from Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rental & Sales and SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One contributed a couple of hours of service at the Food Bank of Central & Northwest Missouri, as well as a $1,000 check from MRDA.

Two other members contributed a $1,000 MRDA check to charity – Rent One’s Tom Moore presented a donation to USO of Missouri in St. Louis, and Rental City’s Rick Rineberg presented a check to Harvesters in Kansas City, a regional food bank serving northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

“Missouri is a great place to live and home to a lot of great people,” said MRDA President Scott Mitchell. “The MRDA feels if, as an association, we have the resources to give back to the people in our state, then we should do so. Contributing to and serving with different charities around the state is an honor and privilege we’re proud to be part of.”