Buddy’s Gives $20K to Brain Cancer Center

APRO member Buddy’s Home Furnishings recently donated $20,000 to the Duke University Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center to support the Center’s extraordinary work. Established in 1937, the Brain Tumor Center was one of the country’s first brain tumor research and clinical programs. Based in Durham, North Carolina, the Center welcomes 800 new adult cancer patients and 75 new pediatric patients each year.

Leadership members from Buddy’s corporate office and franchises present a 20K donation to further clinical programs at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

“It’s an honor to give to this outstanding institution,” said Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett. “It’s our hope that through our contribution, the Tisch Center will continue to innovate and, most importantly, provide care for those who need it most.”

Company leaders Mike Zagar, Buddy’s Director of Franchise Operations, and Josh Newman, Director of Real Estate – along with franchisees Kevin Bessett, Director of Operations for WRCT Investments LLC, and Martin Fontela, Chief Operations Officer for Bebe Stores Inc. – presented the donation to Dr. Daniel Landi.

“The Center’s mission is to defeat what it describes as the most relentless enemy of our generation – brain cancer,” said Bennett. “In partnership with our franchise owners and suppliers, we are equally relentless in our support of the communities Buddy’s serves.”