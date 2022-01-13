RNR of Missouri Raises Thousands to Prevent Cancer

APRO member RNR of Missouri, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, partnered for a fifth year with Missouri’s St. Francis Medical Center to raise funds for the Pink Up Foundation – a nonprofit arm of St. Francis Healthcare created to ensure cancer-prevention screenings for its community.

From left: RNR’s Mark Jones, Richard Bergman, Laura Propst (St. Francis Development Officer), Breanne Braddock, Dale Muzzy, and Doug Martin.

According to the Foundation, four major cancers impact the region: breast, prostate, lung, and colon. All are treatable when caught early through lifesaving screenings, but many local residents can’t afford preventive screenings.

“Cost should never stand in the way of patients receiving the crucial care and treatment they need and deserve,” says RNR of Missouri CEO Larry Carrico. “By raising funds for Pink Up, we’re helping St. Francis say YES to every patient.”

This past year, RNR of Missouri’s nine stores collected contributions using special edition RNR Pink Up glassware as an incentive – resulting in a success to “cheer!” about.

The company raised $7,636.85 last October, bringing its five-year total donation to the Foundation to $20,986.85 – the equivalent of 209 free mammogram screenings for area women in need.

“We have some of the most amazing customers who step up and show up every year,” Carrico says. “We just can’t thank them enough!”