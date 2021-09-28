Buddy’s Franchises Continue Growth as Conference Promotes Partnership

Buddy’s Leadership Conference attendees choose to celebrate 60 years of success together.

APRO member Buddy’s Home Furnishings is firing up for a fantastic fall – with two of its franchises experiencing notable growth, and a Leadership Conference all about partnering for progress.

Buddy Mac Holdings LLC, the second-largest multi-unit franchisee with Buddy’s Home Furnishings, recently acquired nine Missouri-based Show Me Rent to Own Inc. locations and opened eight new stores across Texas and Oklahoma, expanding its nationwide footprint to 76 locations within seven states.

“We’re proud to introduce Buddy’s to several new communities nationwide and offer customers an affordable way to attain home necessities,” said Ian McDonald, Buddy Mac President and CEO. “We plan to open at least four more franchised stores within Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas this year.”

The theme Partners in Progress was taken to new heights with company-wide updates, a vendor show, and a Hot Show.

Buddy Mac intends to rebrand the nine Show Me stores, which were independently owned for almost 40 years.

“We’re extremely impressed with the business,” said Buddy Mac Vice President of Operations Clifford “Chip” Guy. “We look forward to working with the seasoned team there over the years to come.”

Bebe stores Inc., another multi-unit franchisee with Buddy’s Home Furnishings, also continues to grow, recently signing an agreement to re-franchise eight company-owned stores in Kentucky and Indiana, extending its footprint to 55 locations nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to keep building on our partnership with Buddy’s,” said Martin Fontela, Bebe’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our team is taking steps to set us up for continued growth, as we set our eyes on potential markets in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.”

With all this franchisee success happening, it’s not surprising that the theme of Buddy’s recent Leadership Conference was Partners in Progress. About 250 Buddy’s franchisees, employees, and vendors attended the event, held in Orlando, Florida, and organized by the company’s Vice President of Operational Support, Teresa Hill.

Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett kicked off the general session, which included operational updates from department heads and a Dale Carnegie guest speaker. A vendor show featuring more than 40 RTO vendors followed, leading into a successful Hot Show.

Buddy’s Peak Performance winners were honored with a red-carpet greeting and private block party at Universal CityWalk, an awards ceremony, and a private dinner at Margaritaville. They also received three-day park passes to all Universal theme parks.

“As Buddy’s celebrates 60 years of success, we’re growing bigger and better than ever,” noted Bennett. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s the close working partnership between our fantastic franchisees and our support team that will keep Buddy’s growing strong into the future.”