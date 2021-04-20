Robert W. Kamerschen joins global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, as a shareholder in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kamerschen previously served Aaron’s Inc. as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. In his previous role, he managed several aspects of legal, compliance, government relations, external affairs, security, information security, risk management, charitable giving, and corporate governance.

“After working with Greenberg Traurig as a client for many years, I look forward to utilizing my in-house experience to anticipate the needs of clients and help address their most pressing business matters,” Kamerschen said. “Greenberg Traurig is well known for its best-in-class client service, collaborative culture, and global footprint. I am excited to join this outstanding team.”

“Robbie was instrumental in leading Aaron’s through many significant changes, showcasing the depth of his corporate law expertise,” said Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig, who has worked with Kamerschen over the past decade as a client. “His wealth of experience in the retail arena brings a fresh perspective to the firm, and his in-house background provides him with a deep understanding of the challenges clients face in today’s legal and regulatory environment and expectations of their outside counsel. As many lawyers are leaving private practice to go in-house, we are thrilled that Robbie has decided to join the firm.”

Kamerschen’s experience is in government investigations, employment law, privacy, regulatory, intellectual property, litigation, financings, acquisitions, and corporate matters.

“The addition of Robbie adds depth to key areas of importance to our clients and our firm and underscores the strategic growth of the Atlanta office. Clients will benefit tremendously from his legal savviness, global retail experience, and deep understanding of the legal and business issues many of our clients face,” said Theodore I. Blum, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Atlanta office.

Before joining Aaron’s, Kamerschen served as United States General Counsel, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, and Chief Compliance Officer at Equifax. Earlier in his career, he served at ChoicePoint and as a General Counsel of EzGov.

Before attending law school, Kamerschen worked on Capitol Hill as Deputy Press Secretary for Senator Richard Shelby (Alabama) and played minor league baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Kamerschen is a graduate of Stanford University and an honors graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. www.gtlaw.com