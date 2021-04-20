APRO

In Remembrance: American Rental’s Barbara Walker

Posted: April 20, 2021 by APRO Communications

Barbara June David Walker, 68, of Columbus, Indiana, passed away peacefully April 10, 2021, following a three-year battle with cancer. Barbara was one of five siblings, including longtime APRO member, past President, and current 1st Vice President David P. David.

Barbara worked with Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental for more than 35 years, managing the company’s store in Columbus, Indiana. Barbara took over management of the store from her mother, and earned several awards during her decades there. Barbara supported rent-to-own by attending industry events – most recently, RTO World 2019 – and she devoted her time and energy to serving others in her family, her community, and her career.

Barbara is survived by brother David P. David and sisters Vickie Blake, Liz Brennan, and Dori David; her son Bryan (Angie) Ramsey, and his three children, Devin, Brylee, and Nevaeh; and her late son Timothy Kristian David’s two sons, Triston, and Quenton David.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Barbara’s honor, please visit the Schneck Cancer Center, or send a check made out to the Schneck Foundation, with “Cancer Center” in the memo, to Schneck Foundation, 411 W. Tipton St., Seymour, IN 47274.

Category: Industry News

What Can Membership In APRO Do For You?

Click To Join k-apro-button-logo

Your Employees are
k-apro-button-logo
Members too!
Click here for more information

Your membership helps guarantee your right to do business. Since 1993, there have been seven federal bills that would cripple the national rent-to-own industry pre-empting every state RTO law that protects the right for rent-to-own dealers to conduct business... Read More

Shop RTO Logo

For rent-to-own home living
tips ShopRTO.com

Sign Up for RTO Today

security code
Sign Up Now!

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy