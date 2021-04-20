In Remembrance: American Rental’s Barbara Walker

Barbara June David Walker, 68, of Columbus, Indiana, passed away peacefully April 10, 2021, following a three-year battle with cancer. Barbara was one of five siblings, including longtime APRO member, past President, and current 1st Vice President David P. David.

Barbara worked with Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc., dba American Rental for more than 35 years, managing the company’s store in Columbus, Indiana. Barbara took over management of the store from her mother, and earned several awards during her decades there. Barbara supported rent-to-own by attending industry events – most recently, RTO World 2019 – and she devoted her time and energy to serving others in her family, her community, and her career.

Barbara is survived by brother David P. David and sisters Vickie Blake, Liz Brennan, and Dori David; her son Bryan (Angie) Ramsey, and his three children, Devin, Brylee, and Nevaeh; and her late son Timothy Kristian David’s two sons, Triston, and Quenton David.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Barbara’s honor, please visit the Schneck Cancer Center, or send a check made out to the Schneck Foundation, with “Cancer Center” in the memo, to Schneck Foundation, 411 W. Tipton St., Seymour, IN 47274.