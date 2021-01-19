Byrider Partners to Help Ready Youth for the Workforce

APRO member Byrider announced a new partnership in the new year with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA), one of the area’s largest comprehensive youth services providers. Team members from the auto dealership franchise system will work with BGCWPA staff to offer mentorship and career-coaching tools to youth preparing to enter the workforce.

“At Byrider, we’re very focused and excited to invest in the communities where we operate,” said Byrider CEO and Pittsburgh native Craig Peters. “Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania are a key market for us, and our associates in the region are eager to support the Clubs moving forward.”

Byrider professionals from a wide variety of roles will engage with teens to share their career experiences, as well as career-development tools like the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment – a simple test used by thousands of employers worldwide to help understand how job candidates will likely deal with different employment situations and managerial styles.

Byrider employees will also help support the BGCWPA’s Club on the Go program, which is keeping kids engaged physically, mentally, and emotionally while the pandemic prevents normal socializing at school and Clubhouses. Additionally, Byrider kicked off the new partnership with a $10,000 contribution to the organization.

“We’re so grateful to Byrider, and especially to their Western Pennsylvania associates, for partnering with us through volunteer efforts and their financial support,” said BGCWPA CEO Dr. Lisa Palmieri. “We’re excited to not only launch this partnership, but also expand it to connect our Career Works workforce-development teens to mentors at Byrider, so they can explore careers and build future-ready skills. Relationships like this one with Byrider benefit our kids, their parents, and our team.”

More than 12,000 youth go to Clubhouses and participate in BGCWPA programs to receive homework help and tutoring, get technical training, play sports, build healthy lifestyles, flex their creativity, prepare for life after high school, or just be with friends in a safe space.