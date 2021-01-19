2021: A Day in the Life in RTO | Brandon Southard

Name: Brandon Southard

What’s your current role/title?

I am a Regional Manager with Fairway Leasing LLC, an Aaron’s franchisee.

Years in RTO: I have been in the RTO industry for 11 and a half years.

What did you do before RTO?

I worked in customer service at a bank.

What do you do in a typical day or week?

I have nine locations that I oversee. My day and week consist of routine store visits, following up on store operations, recruiting, hiring, and training associates. I follow up on goals and hold teams to keep our people accountable to our company’s standards in various categories.

How did you find your current position?

The multi-unit manager position is something that I set my focus on at an early age in this business. This position was a career goal for me when I first started.

What are the benefits of working in rent-to-own?

There are many benefits to working in the rent-to-own industry. RTO gives career opportunities based on performance, which allows me to utilize my natural competitiveness daily. It’s a relationship business. I have always enjoyed getting to know our customers and giving them the highest customer service a business can offer. Providing the best customer experience is one of the most important things that we do.

How do you manage work/life balance with your role?

I stay consistent with daily priorities — coaching and maintaining a team that I trust to get the job done daily.

What do you predict will change in our industry in the next five years?

I look forward to our company’s digital onboarding customer program to grow and evolve over the next few years.

How did you prepare for your role in RTO?

I think I benefited from being inside the store and holding multiple store positions before taking on my regional manager role. The training that I got from coworkers, managers, and supervisors, helped me learn the business, inside and out. Being involved in various positions and working on both sides of the business (collections and sales) gave me the specific experience you need to succeed in the RTO industry.

What do you love most about your job or employer?

First and foremost, I want to be the best at what I do. I love taking on new and exciting challenges, and I am at my best in a high-stress environment. I love how every day is different — the job is always the same, but situations change every day. Most importantly, I love training. I love teaching our business and seeing daily priorities and responsibilities generate overwhelming results through our associates. This multi-unit manager position allows me the opportunity to utilize my talents and take part in what I most enjoy daily.

Fairway Leasing is an amazing company. It has given me opportunities that I had only dreamed of having. The company itself makes you feel like you are part of something bigger, and what you do daily has a direct impact on the company’s goals and achievements — regardless of what position you hold. Our Franchise Principal Todd Wilkins is a man that exemplifies generosity. He will do anything in his power to help you personally and professionally. He always puts his employees first, and he treats you with dignity through his family environment. I am grateful to be part of such a high-performing company.

To reach out to Brandon Southard, you can add him on LinkedIn.