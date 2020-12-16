Buddy Mac On-Track to 100 Stores with Tampa Deal

CEO Michael Bennett (left) of Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Vice President of Operations Chip Guy (right) of Buddy Mac Holdings LLC.

APRO member Buddy Mac Holdings LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings (BMH) recently announced its purchase of seven Bi-Rite Companies store locations in Tampa, Florida, along with an area development agreement to open another ten locations within the territory.

“Having started with Buddy’s in Florida twenty years ago, this is home,” said Buddy Mac Vice President of Operations Chip Guy. “The Tampa market is where the Buddy’s brand and my career were born. There’s a lot of history and culture in the walls of the Buddy’s stores in Tampa. I can’t express how excited I am to be back!”

With this purchase, BMH now owns 59 Buddy’s Home Furnishings locations, and increases its area development commitment to 41 units.

“Buddy Mac Holdings has its sights set on 100 Buddy’s locations – now that’s powering through a pandemic!” said Buddy’s Home Furnishings CEO Michael Bennett. “Congratulations go to Chip Guy and Ian MacDonald of Buddy Mac, and Michael MacDonald of MacDonald Realty Group, who helped make this deal happen. We’re excited about BMH’s continued interest to invest in the Buddy’s system, and thankful for the ongoing partnership as we all build the Buddy’s brand together.”