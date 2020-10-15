Nationwide Marketing Group Announces $100,000 Store Makeover Giveaway

Nationwide Marketing Group and Nationwide RentDirect announce a $100,000 store makeover for an independent retailer. The prize will enable one Nationwide member company to completely reimagine either their physical location, their digital storefront or a combination of both. The grand prize winner for the store makeover will be drawn and announced live on Thursday, November 5.

“Trade shows like PrimeTime cost a lot to put on,” says Tom Hickman, Nationwide President. “But by shifting to an all-virtual platform, we and our vendor partners have been able to reduce some of our typical trade show costs. And we are partnering to share some of those savings with a one-time giveaway to our members.”

The group’s first-ever Virtual PrimeTime event kicks off within the next two weeks. To win, Nationwide members must attend the free Virtual PrimeTime event and surpass the point threshold by the end of the day of Thursday, October 29. Attendees can earn points for their company by attending Nationwide Learning Academy sessions, visiting Virtual Expo booths, interacting with exhibitors and fellow members via chat.

“Our Virtual PrimeTime event is a terrific opportunity for the RentDirect membership to hear first-hand from our merchant team. At PrimeTime, dealers will be able to share the past and current industry trends, see new products, schedule time to speak with our vendor partners and, of course, have a chance at winning a $100,000 store makeover!” said Keven Dalke, Director of Nationwide RentDirect. “As a rent-to-own dealer making your way through this difficult pandemic, there is no reason to miss this free Virtual PrimeTime event!”