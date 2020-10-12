RNR Tire Express Celebrates 20th Anniversary with $20,000 Giveaway

APRO member, RNR Tire Express, is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back. In honor of 20 years in business, RNR will be giving away more than $20,000 worth of prizes, including tires, wheels, vehicle alignments, cash and more.

“We are so grateful to our customers for letting us serve them over the last 20 years and we would not be where we are today without their ongoing trust in our knowledgeable staff, products and services,” said Larry Sutton, President of RNR Tire Express. “This giveaway is meant to be a small token of appreciation for their support as they watched us and helped us grow over the last two decades.”

Until November 21, loyal customers and neighbors of participating RNR Tire Express stores will have a chance to win cash and prizes as a thank you for supporting the neighborhood tire and custom wheel retailer. There is no purchase necessary to enter RNR’s 20th Anniversary, $20,0000 Giveaway. Contestants must be 18 years or older to be eligible to win. Winners will be chosen weekly and will be notified via text or email. Prizes include:

Full sets of brand-name tires

High-quality, custom wheels

Vehicle Alignments

Cash

& More

Participating Florida locations include all RNR Tire Express stores in Jacksonville and Tampa, Bradenton, Brandon, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Orange Park, Orlando, RNR of St. Petersburg, Sebring and West Palm Beach. Other participating locations include Grand Junction, Colorado; Anderson, Columbus and Franklin, Indiana; and Reno, Nevada.

To enter RNR’s 20th Anniversary Giveaway, visit the website here. For an official list of rules, visit the RNR Official rules page.