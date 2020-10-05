The Premier Companies Digitizes Dealer Retreat

From Left: Larkin Mott, Mike Lewis and Trooper Earle raise a toast to celebrate the virtual event.

The Premier Companies recently held its annual United Dealer Retreat and Marketing Meeting. While this event had previously been held in conjunction with RTO World, Premier staff presented this year’s retreat and meeting in a virtual format. For the event, Premier’s executive staff gathered in the company’s development center in Texas City, Texas, while attendees participated virtually.

“The virtual meeting was excellent. I didn’t think I would want to sit in front of the computer for several hours, but with amazing content and constant interaction, time flew by,” said Sandi Frye, attendee, and President of White Rose Enterprises, dba Premier Rental-Purchase. “I definitely learned new ways to improve my business.”

The executive staff begins the annual event as attendees log in to participate.

Fifty-five dealers and employees participated in the two-day virtual event, which featured sessions on improving business and new program launches. Chip Earle, a Premier board member, served as moderator for the event. Mike Lewis, Vice President of Operations, spoke about the pandemic’s effects on RTO, the strength of the industry and the new business normal. A new interactive learning-management system was released by Laura Emerson, Executive Director of My Peak State. Trooper Earle, President and Chief Executive Officer, introduced a new version of the company’s internal app, which combines all of Premier’s systems in one place. Corey Dunn, Director of Purchasing, showcased a new purchasing tool for franchisees. Nancy Price, Director of Marketing, walked attendees through using Google Analytics and Google My Business and then hosted a 4th-quarter marketing discussion. Finally, Scott Kinnear, President of SR Kinnear Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase showed attendees how to set up Facebook ads.

Attendees converse on the session’s topic.

“As it turned out, the event was informative and fun. We were still able to connect with dealers from around the country, get some new insights as to where the company is headed, talk about concerns and challenges and collaborate with one another,” said Brian Clussman of BKNM Inc., dba Premier Rental-Purchase. “All in all, the Premier team and franchisees were able to come together and have an effective meeting. No travel was necessary!

To promote participation, Premier provided many rewards for registration and participation. For example, attendees who registered in advance received a pizza lunch and a swag box that included an engraved Premier logo beverage shaker. Premier also sponsored a video contest in which stores submitted videos of their team showing how they are getting through the pandemic. Attendees chose the winner, an Elkhart, Indiana store, which received the prize of an ice chest.

The executive staff from The Premier Companies prepares for the next session on the agenda.

“The change from a live event to a virtual one is marked as a success! Our goal was to have all attendees feel as if they were actually with us — in our location, at the National Development Center in Texas,” said Larkin Mott, Events Coordinator. “We specifically customized the agenda to include ongoing conversations. We also included some interactive games and an after-meeting cocktail time. Overall, it was a success with new rollouts and lots of new information.”

The meeting ended with a cocktail mixer that featured Mott leading everyone in the making of a cocktail and a trip to the dunk tank for three Premier executive staff members.