Nationwide PrimeTime Announces Change in their Fall Show

Nationwide Marketing Group and Nationwide RentDirect announced that it will convert PrimeTime into an all-digital experience. The online event, to be held October 27-29, 2020, will be free for all Nationwide members and guest attendees.

Tom Hickman, Nationwide President, ultimately decided to transform the face-to-face event into an online convention for everyone’s health and safety. “We were all hopeful that delaying PrimeTime until October would allow us to still gather in-person again this year,” Hickman said when he explained the decision. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it simply isn’t possible for us to safely bring thousands of people from across the country together right now. While we’re disappointed to have to delay our face-to-face gathering, we are excited about the benefits that an all-digital format will provide and look forward to serving our members with excellence.”

PrimeTime was rescheduled from early August to mid-October to allow more time for safety protocols and better inventory opportunities from vendors for the Las Vegas show. However, because of the Phase 2 operations throughout Nevada, larger gatherings are still prohibited.

This will be the first time Nationwide Marketing Group and Nationwide RentDirect have held PrimeTime virtually, but it is not the first digital experience the organizations have produced this year. “Making the decision to move our PrimeTime event to an entirelyvirtual event this fall gives our entire membership, including the RentDirect community, the opportunity to take advantage of our world-class educational opportunities!” says Keven Dalke, Director of Nationwide RentDirect. “During these uncertain times of inventory access and availability, the rent-to-own dealers will not want to miss this opportunity to close out 2020 in the best position possible.”

Dalke confirms that the virtual event will provide significant value for the RTO industry, including access to educational opportunities, peer-to-peer networking, Cash Back dollars, and show specials from the virtual event.

Registration for the new digital PrimeTime experience will open soon. Visit www.nationwideprimetime.com for the latest information and event updates.