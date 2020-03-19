Wood Leaves LG Electronics with a Legacy

On March 13, 2020, Mike Wood, of LG Electronics USA Inc. (LG), officially retired. Mike has served as the account manager of Home Entertainment West Regional Sales for LG. Clay Miller is his named replacement. Wood is excited about the transition and wishes Miller the best of luck while also noting he will be supporting him from the sidelines.

When asked about the legacy Wood hopes to leave behind for the rent-to-own industry, he responded in only one word, “respect.” Wood values the respect and honor he has gained in his career from his customers and peers, especially during his 29 years with LG. His hopes as he departs for his retirement are for anyone who finally gets to that milestone in the RTO industry, “to remember that no matter what, everyone should aim to receive the respect of their customers and peers alike.”

After retirement, Wood plans on relaxing more and enjoying life with his granddaughter. He also plans to look into getting back to golfing more, a sport he used to love so much back in the day.