2020 Legislative Conference – Postponed

Our commitment to the health and safety of our members and communities is our highest priority, as we have decided to postpone the APRO Legislative Conference, scheduled for April 28-30, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Read our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) regarding the event. If you have additional questions, please contact info@rtohq.org or call toll free at 800.204.2776.

Additionally, APRO is closely following all developments regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have created a COVID-19 RESOURCES page to provide links to up-to-date, pertinent information that may assist you to keep your employees and customers safe and healthy and provide details on how you can continue to run your business.

APRO Legislative Conference Postponement FAQ

Do I need to cancel my hotel room at the Hilton?

Yes. Please contact the Hilton Washington DC National Mall at 855-271-3617 or visit their dedicated COVID-19 page for more information about their modification and cancellation waivers, cleanliness and hygiene standards, and Hilton Honors Points expiration policy adjustment. We recommend that you make your cancellations no later than Wednesday, March 18.

Will I need to cancel my Legislative Conference registration?

You will only need to cancel your Legislative Conference registration if you are unable to attend the postponed date of the conference. We will send updates to current registrants and all APRO members as news develops with new dates and detailed instructions.

Will I need to cancel or modify my airline arrangements?

Yes, attendees need to cancel their flight reservations. As of March 11, 2020, many major US-based airlines have suspended, reduced, or cut flights to affected regions. Many airlines have made special concessions and are offering flexibility outside normal policies. Please check with your airline to find out more. Keep travel vouchers/credit for future use to rebook once the conference is rescheduled or for other future travel.

When can I expect the conference to be rescheduled?

Once the coronavirus threat lifts and we know more about the Congressional calendar, we will be able to reschedule. Currently, we are hopeful that September or October dates will be feasible. We will alert APRO members once we have more certainty. Thank you for your patience.

Thank you to Our Sponsors for Your Steadfast Support

ADDITIONAL SPONSORS

Audit Advantage

O’Rourke Sales Company

PTS Financial and Benefit Services

Rivero, Gordimer & Company PA

Slumba LLC

Whitsell and Company, PC