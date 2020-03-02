RNR Tire Express Links 25-Unit Franchise Deal

APRO member RNR Tire Express (RNR) recently experienced a growth spurt. The tire and custom wheel franchise signed an agreement to open 25 new locations in Indiana over the next five years.

The first location will open in Anderson and Muncie this spring. The agreement will also bring RNR Tire Express to Kokomo, Marion and Fort Wayne. The new properties will be managed by Scott Robertson, an automotive industry and franchising veteran. Robertson’s extensive 15+ years of automotive and franchising experience will be pivotal as the brand expands its presence across Indiana and its lease-to-purchase model to communities in the area.

“We are looking forward to giving back to the community by bringing RNR’s convenient, pay-as-you-go services and safe tires to the communities across Indianapolis,” says Robertson.

RNR sells and professionally installs high-quality tires and custom wheels in a growing, underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

“As a brand based in the Southeast, we are thrilled to further develop across the Midwest on our mission to make safe tires and wheels accessible to communities across the nation,” says Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR. “We are confident Scott and his team will help the brand make a positive impact on the local communities of the greater Indianapolis area by offering convenient payment options and top-tier customer service.”