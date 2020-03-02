TRIB Group Rolls Out Meeting of The Minds in Atlanta with Homecoming Theme

Premier dealers enjoy the College Hall of Fame.

February 28, 2020, Atlanta, Georgia – The Rental Industry Buying Group’s (TRIB Group’s) Homecoming at Meeting of the Minds in Atlanta, Georgia, was a huge success this year as members returned from February 23 through February 26 to the organization’s Spring Meeting/Buy Fair in the city where TRIB Group was initially founded.

TRIB Group’s headquarters remain in Atlanta. This year marks the first time the Group has been the sole sponsor of its Meeting of the Minds conference since 2007.

According to TRIB Group’s Dennis Shields, being able to plan exactly what members wanted without a strict schedule or venue constraints was ideal. “This Meeting of the Minds was like previous meetings, but on steroids,” he says.

Members of the crowd interact in the General Session

The event took place at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Cobb Galleria Convention Center, near the new Battery at TRUIST Park, with a welcome reception the first evening at Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame.

General sessions were held Monday, including a veteran tribute, an awards ceremony and an update by APRO Executive Director Jill McClure. Eight breakout sessions followed that provided attendees with information about rent-to-own trends and updates.

Executive Director Jill McClure addresses attendees with an APRO update.

The live Hot Show & reception and the PTS After-party featuring a two-floor, wall-to-wall display of products, sponsors, and a constantly updated list of product sales in real time on a lifted stage concluded Monday’s lineup. All proceeds from the event’s wild and woolly bull-riding activities were donated to support homeless veterans. The Emerging Professionals Happy Hour and Social in the Terrapin Taproom brought the day to an end.

Attendees get settled in for the Hot Show.

Tuesday was also filled with valuable breakout sessions for members, with topics including Winning at the Occupancy Game, Data Worth Action, FUN (Find, Unite, Nurture) Employees, Turning Online Leads into Ds, W.T.F. – What’s the Future?, Seek & Employ, Present & Emerging Products and How to Price for Maximum Profit and the Emerging Professionals Breakout.

The meeting concluded with a vendor show on Tuesday capping off with the Beer Bash Booth Crawl. Then the annual meeting closed Wednesday mid-day in the Exhibit Hall with the second half of the vendor show.

TRIB Group is an owner/member buying cooperative specifically for the RTO industry with over 150 member companies representing more than 2,800 store locations.