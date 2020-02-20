Rivero, Gordimer & Company Kick Off Tax Season with Kickball
According to the accounting professionals at Tampa, Florida-based Rivero, Gordimer & Company PA [RG & Co] – an APRO member – there is no better way to kick off the busy tax season than a rousing intra-office kickball match.
And they should know. This is the sixth consecutive year the company’s tax team and audit team have faced off on the kickball diamond.
The mid-January 2020 match was a much-anticipated event at RG & Co, with a friendly rivalry evident between the teams. Although the audit team prevailed in 2019, tax team members played aggressively this year, winning 7-2 and reclaiming the championship title and trophy.
“We work hard and play hard at RG & Co,” says Kimberly Cardenas, a CPA at the company who serves numerous clients in the rent-to-own industry. “Our annual kickball game is one way we maintain a productive, collegial culture and close working relationships. The happy hour that follows each annual game is another.”
About Rivero, Gordimer & Company
Rivero, Gordimer & Company is a full-service public accounting and consulting firm in Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1983, it was named the 2018 Small Business of the Year by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce.