Rivero, Gordimer & Company Kick Off Tax Season with Kickball

According to the accounting professionals at Tampa, Florida-based Rivero, Gordimer & Company PA [RG & Co] – an APRO member – there is no better way to kick off the busy tax season than a rousing intra-office kickball match.

Rivero, Gordimer & Company’s tax and audit departments go head-to-head at the firm’s annual kickball game.

And they should know. This is the sixth consecutive year the company’s tax team and audit team have faced off on the kickball diamond.

The mid-January 2020 match was a much-anticipated event at RG & Co, with a friendly rivalry evident between the teams. Although the audit team prevailed in 2019, tax team members played aggressively this year, winning 7-2 and reclaiming the championship title and trophy.

“We work hard and play hard at RG & Co,” says Kimberly Cardenas, a CPA at the company who serves numerous clients in the rent-to-own industry. “Our annual kickball game is one way we maintain a productive, collegial culture and close working relationships. The happy hour that follows each annual game is another.”

About Rivero, Gordimer & Company

Rivero, Gordimer & Company is a full-service public accounting and consulting firm in Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1983, it was named the 2018 Small Business of the Year by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce.