Rental Concepts’ First Sales Summit Delivers Immediate Benefits

When RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels rolled out the company’s inaugural Rental Concepts Sales Summit in Benton, Arkansas, earlier this month, the company quickly realized a significant return on its human resources investment in high-quality sales training.

From Left: Sales Director of Rental Concepts LLC Darin Wigg, CEO of Rental Concepts LLC David Harrison, CEO of RNR Tire Express Larry Sutton, and Division President of Rausch Coleman Homes David Starkey.

The Sales Summit, which brought together franchisees and sales professionals from across RNR’s national network, was organized by Director of Operations at Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express Candice Hill. The event included an opening address by RNR Tire Express’ President and Founder Larry Sutton and guest speaker Division President of Rausch Coleman Homes David Starkey.

Summit participants took part in a DISC personality assessment session and explored their personality profiles in the context of developing individualized sales goals, strategies and results.

Sales Director of Rental Concepts Darin Wiggs with a crowd.

Seventy of the sales professionals who were trained subsequently took part in a one-hour appointment-setting sales contest, with prizes for the top performing teams and individuals. Some 308 appointments were scheduled in the 60-minute period, with the winning team logging more than 50 appointments – a rate of nearly one per minute.

The first-place team received $30, the second-place team received $10, and the third-place team received $5 for each appointment scheduled.

Guest speaker David Starkey of Rausch Coleman Homes speaks to the attendees.

Dall Hinkle, from RNR’s West Plains, Missouri, franchise, and Bacari Burks, in its Blytheville, Arkansas, franchise, were the top individual performers, with each setting 23 appointments during the contest. Both received a television for their stellar performances.

“We are delighted with the results of this event with just two weeks to plan our company’s first-ever Rental Concepts Sales Summit,” says Hill. “I can only imagine the benefits we will realize from this investment in our people going forward.”

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with payment options designed to fit customers’ unique budgets. Established in 2000 in Tampa as RENT-n-ROLL (RNR), in just two decades the company has grown to over 130 locations in 26 states.