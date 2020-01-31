RNR Tire Express Celebrates Success at Annual Conference

APRO member RNR Tire Express shifted into overdrive at their annual conference and expo last week in Tampa, Florida. The company hosted more than 250 attendees, which included corporate staff, franchisees, spouses and vendors.

Larry Sutton addresses 250+ attendees during the conference. Sutton was the recipient of the Larry Sutton Servant Leadership Award this year.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the business, and to celebrate such a milestone RNR had a full schedule planned. Following a kick-off reception, attendees enjoyed sessions and perusing the vendor halls. Speakers included Peter Van Stralen, APRO Executive Director Jill McClure and Julie Ann Sullivan. Van Stralen energized the audience with his CARE Leadership keynote, imparting the tools and ideas curated from many years of business success. McClure spoke to attendees about the importance of representing their businesses in Washington, D.C. She cited recent legislation and other business threats that could negatively impact wheel and tire dealers. Sullivan, known as the Queen of Culture, also led an inspiring keynote for the attendees.

Vice President of Franchising Vince Ficarotta takes the stage.

During their awards gala, RNR had three locations that were $3 million dollar winners, 18 locations that were $2 million dollar winners and 42 that were $1.5 million dollar winners. Manager of the Year was awarded to Sean Gower of their Orlando, Florida, office. Rims USA received the Franchisee of the Year, and Teresa Brooks with Rental Concepts received the Faye Sutton Woman of the Year award.

The Suttons would like to give special thanks to Tracy Cintron and Ryan Schrader for putting the event together, and to the extended conference team of Candace Lovett, Tatia Berry and Michelle Ross.

A 30-minute tribute video to Larry Sutton will be released next week. Details to come!